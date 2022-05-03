2 Strong 4 Bullies
WARNING: Fake NOPEC solicitors going door-to-door in Northeast Ohio

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There have been several reports of people pretending to be NOPEC employees and going to homes to try and get their utility account information, according to NOPEC officals.

NOPEC is a non-profit group of over 240 Ohio communities that negotiates lower utility rates.

According to Chuck Keiper, NOPEC’S Executive Director, NOPEC employees never go door-to-door or calls residents or small business to enroll them in their programs.

If your community is a member of NOPEC, you will be notified by mail only.

“From the reports we’re receiving about these incidents, these door-to-door solicitors can be aggressive and often target the elderly population and try to confuse them in order to capture their utility account information and slam them into bad deals. NOPEC NEVER goes door-to-door or calls customers to enroll them,” Keiper explained.

If someone knocks on your door posing as a NOPEC employee, call city hall to report them.

