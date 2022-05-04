18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Brunswick man was arrested Tuesday evening after police said he shot and killed his girlfriend.

According to Brunswick police, officers were called to the 4300 block of Southwick Blvd. around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found the 18-year-old victim.

Investigators are not releasing her name at this time, but school officials confirmed she attended Brunswick High School.

Logan Robertson was arrested and transported to the Medina County Jail.

Media Release On May 3, 2022 at approximately 11:02 p.m. units responded to the 4300 block of Southwick Boulevard for a... Posted by Brunswick Ohio Police on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Police said Robertson is charged with murder.

Additional information may be released at a later time.

A Brunswick pre-school student also died Tuesday in an unrelated tragic drowning incident.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.