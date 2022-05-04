2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 men rescued from a burning mobile home in Summit County

(Source: Viewer)
By Damon Maloney
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were rescued by Springfield Township firefighters early Wednesday morning after their mobile home caught fire.

Their home is located in Frank’s Mobile Home Park.

Mobile home fire
Mobile home fire((Source: Viewer))

According to Springfield Township firefighters, one man was taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation and superficial burns. The second man declined medical treatment.

One firefighter was thrown to the ground, possibly from an explosion, and suffered a shoulder injury.

One cat and dog were killed in the blaze, but one dog did manage to safely escape.

The trailer had smoke detectors, but firefighters said they were not working.

Two other neighboring trailers were also damaged.

The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.

Firefighters said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation, and the State Fire Marshal will go to the scene Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

