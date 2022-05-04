2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives responded on Wednesday afternoon to the scene of a shooting that occurred on the city of Cleveland’s West side.

Sources on scene told 19 News that two people were shot at around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 25th Street and Meyer Avenue.

The police activity on scene was primarily focused on a car that was pulled over to the side of the road.

The condition of the two shooting victims is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

