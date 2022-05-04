2-year-old girl drowns in pool; Brunswick police investigate circumstances

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brunswick Police Department confirmed to 19 News that a 2-year-old girl died on Tuesday afternoon as a result of a drowning.

Investigators said police and paramedics responded to a Paul Drive home just after 6:30 p.m. for reports that the 2-year-old was found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

The child was pulled from the pool and transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Brunswick police said the incident is still under investigation.

