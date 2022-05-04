Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie among inductees for 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (list)
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The next group of inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were announced on Wednesday.
The inductees include:
- Pat Benatar
- Duran Duran
- Eminem
- Eurythmics
- Judas Priest
- Dolly Parton
- Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis
- Lionel Richie
- Carly Simon
- Harry Belafonte
- Elizabeth Cotten
- Allen Grubman
- Jimmy Iovine
- Sylvia Robinson
To be eligible for nomination, a musician or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to selection.
A group of voters consisting of artists, historians, and music industry officials then reviews the nominees for their influence, depth of career work, and other factors.
The 2021 ceremony was held in October at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Inductees included Tina Turner, Carole King, and Jay-Z.
