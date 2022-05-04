Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie among inductees for 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The next group of inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were announced on Wednesday.

The inductees include:

Pat Benatar

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Dolly Parton

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

To be eligible for nomination, a musician or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to selection.

A group of voters consisting of artists, historians, and music industry officials then reviews the nominees for their influence, depth of career work, and other factors.

The 2021 ceremony was held in October at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Inductees included Tina Turner, Carole King, and Jay-Z.

