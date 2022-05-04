2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2nd person dies due to Portage County crash involving suspected drunken driver

Nicholas A. Monachino
Nicholas A. Monachino(Source: Portage County Sheriff’s Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the driver of a motorcycle that was rear-ended by a suspected drunken motorist has died from his injuries.

Ryan Tucholsky, 29, died less than a week after the initial crash, which the Ohio State Highway Patrol said occurred on April 29 on State Route 82 in Aurora.

Crash investigators said Nicholas Monachino rear-ended Tucholsky’s motorcycle.

Tucholsky’s passenger, identified as 40-year-old Sara Tartaglio, was thrown from the motorcycle at the moment of impact. She was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Twinsburg.

Monachino initially fled from the scene, but he was capture by troopers after crashing his car a second time.

Court records show that the 26-year-old suspect was initially charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, , vehicular assault, hit-skip, and OVI.

Monachino was scheduled to appear in a Portage County courtroom on Friday for a preliminary hearing, but the prosecutor’s office said the appearance will be rescheduled for a later date because a grand jury will have to review additional charges for a potential indictment on Thursday.

19 News will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election. Ohio had its third lowest voter...
Tuesday saw third lowest primary voter turnout in Ohio since 1986
West 25th Street shooting scene
2 people shot in broad daylight near West 25th Street in Cleveland
William Motley (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland man found guilty of killing passenger while driving drunk in stolen car
(Source: Viewer)
2 men rescued from a burning mobile home in Summit County