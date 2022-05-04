2nd person dies due to Portage County crash involving suspected drunken driver

AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Portage County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that the driver of a motorcycle that was rear-ended by a suspected drunken motorist has died from his injuries.

Ryan Tucholsky, 29, died less than a week after the initial crash, which the Ohio State Highway Patrol said occurred on April 29 on State Route 82 in Aurora.

Crash investigators said Nicholas Monachino rear-ended Tucholsky’s motorcycle.

Tucholsky’s passenger, identified as 40-year-old Sara Tartaglio, was thrown from the motorcycle at the moment of impact. She was pronounced dead at University Hospital in Twinsburg.

Monachino initially fled from the scene, but he was capture by troopers after crashing his car a second time.

Court records show that the 26-year-old suspect was initially charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, , vehicular assault, hit-skip, and OVI.

Monachino was scheduled to appear in a Portage County courtroom on Friday for a preliminary hearing, but the prosecutor’s office said the appearance will be rescheduled for a later date because a grand jury will have to review additional charges for a potential indictment on Thursday.

