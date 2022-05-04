3 children, 2 adults hospitalized due to overnight house fire in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department said five people were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center overnight following a house fire near the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

The fire was first reported at a Roanoke Avenue home before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The three children and two adults who were taken to the hospital are all in stable condition, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

Working House Fire on Roanoke Avenue. Occupied. Everyone got out no injuries were reported, pic.twitter.com/eWLD4vACrF — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) May 4, 2022

Damages to the home are estimated to value approximately $100,000.

The fire appeared to be accidental in nature and was caused by an electrical issue.

