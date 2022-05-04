2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

3 children, 2 adults hospitalized due to overnight house fire in Cleveland

House fire on Roanoke Avenue
House fire on Roanoke Avenue(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Fire Department said five people were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center overnight following a house fire near the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood.

The fire was first reported at a Roanoke Avenue home before 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The three children and two adults who were taken to the hospital are all in stable condition, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

Damages to the home are estimated to value approximately $100,000.

The fire appeared to be accidental in nature and was caused by an electrical issue.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

19 News
Suspect wanted for intentionally setting car on fire in Euclid (surveillance video)
Representative Shontel Brown wins congressional democratic nomination in a landslide victory
Representative Shontel Brown wins congressional democratic nomination in a landslide victory
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee class announced
Euclid arson
Suspect wanted for intentionally setting car on fire in Euclid (surveillance video)