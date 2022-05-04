Beachwood police investigate additional reports of stolen mail

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are warning residents about mail stolen from the Beachwood Post Office.

According to officers, the mail was taken from the drive-up boxes located in the parking lot at 3695 Green Road.

Beachwood Police Officer Jamey Appell said the department has received a total of 13 reports of mail theft.

The theft reports were taken from April 18 to May 1, but it is not known when the actual thefts happened, said Officer Appell.

Officer Appell said the suspect(s) are targeting pieces of mail that contain checks. The checks are then being altered and the thieves are cashing or attempting to cash them.

Officers are recommending residents bring the mail inside the post office or hand it directly to your mail carrier.

If you are dropping off mail after hours, USPS recommends visiting one of its locations with 24-hour lobby access.

A United States Post Office spokesperson released the below statement:

The US Postal Inspection Service is aware of blue box thefts in the greater Cleveland and are actively working the matters with our local law enforcement partners. As these are active investigations, the Inspection Service cannot provide specifics regarding the matters, as to not jeopardize the integrity of the case(s).

The Inspection Service appreciates the great cooperation and partnership with our local law enforcement partners and continues to provide proper investigative attention to these matters.

If anyone has any information related to blue collection box thefts, please contact the US Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. Any information will be kept confidential.

If you believe you are the victim of identity theft, please visit the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) website at identitytheft.gov.

