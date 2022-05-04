2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man found guilty of killing passenger while driving drunk in stolen car

By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury in the trial for the 36-year-old Cleveland man accused of killing one of his passengers while driving drunk last February reached a verdict Wednesday.

William Motley was found guilty of:

  • Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide
  • Two counts of aggravated vehicular assault
  • Two counts of driving under the influence
  • One count of carrying a concealed weapon
  • One count of having having weapons under disability

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Nancy Fuerst presided over Motley’s trial.

Motley took the stand in his own defense Monday.

William Motley
William Motley((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

On Feb. 22, 2021, Motley was driving a stolen vehicle with a suspended license while drunk.

Motley was also speeding when he crashed into the rear of a trailer along East 55th Street.

The 36-year-old front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger, a 29-year-old, was injured.

Motley will be sentenced on June 9.

In 2009, Motley was convicted of voluntary manslaughter after hitting and killing a man.

