2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Congressman Tim Ryan wins Democratic Primary for Senate

GF Default - Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan running for president
GF Default - Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan running for president
By Jeff Slawson
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - (D, OH-13) Congressman Tim Ryan was declared the winner in the Democratic primary for Senate at 7:56 p.m, according to the Associated Press.

Ryan defeated attorney Morgan Harper in the hope to replace outgoing Senator Rob Portman.

A democrat has not won a nonjudicial statewide office since 2008.

Ryan announced his campaign for senate a year ago, saying “I am running to fight like hell in the U.S Senate to cut workers in on the deal,” in a press release.

“Ohioans are working harder than ever, they’re doing everything right, and they’re still falling behind. Countries all over the world are investing billions in infrastructure, education, health care, and their workforce to out-compete American businesses and workers.”

The Ohio Democratic Party released a statement after Ryan’s primary win:

“Congratulations to Tim Ryan for winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. Tim understands that all work has dignity, and he has spent his career fighting for a fair shot for Ohio workers. As Ohio’s next U.S. Senator, Tim will keep working alongside Sherrod Brown to level the playing field and invest in our state so that we can out-compete China and create more opportunities for working families in every corner of our state—a far cry from any of the unaccountable and out of touch millionaires vying for the GOP nomination in this race. The stakes of this election could not be higher, and we look forward to doing all we can to flip this seat and send a second pro-worker champion to the Senate.”

Ryan faces the winner of the GOP primary in the November general election.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
A 53-year-old man was airlifted to MetroHealth Medical Center after he crashed his Dodge...
Single-vehicle crash closes road for hours in North Ridgeville Sunday

Latest News

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley announces run for Ohio governor
Nan Whaley wins Democratic Primary for Ohio Governor
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during the announcement on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wins Republican Primary
New officers take the oath of office in the Cleveland City Council chambers during their...
Columbus wants to poach officers from already short-staffed Northeast Ohio departments
FILE
Ohio’s May 3 primary election: What you need to know for voting on Tuesday