Congressman Tim Ryan wins Democratic Primary for Senate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - (D, OH-13) Congressman Tim Ryan was declared the winner in the Democratic primary for Senate at 7:56 p.m, according to the Associated Press.

Ryan defeated attorney Morgan Harper in the hope to replace outgoing Senator Rob Portman.

A democrat has not won a nonjudicial statewide office since 2008.

Ryan announced his campaign for senate a year ago, saying “I am running to fight like hell in the U.S Senate to cut workers in on the deal,” in a press release.

“Ohioans are working harder than ever, they’re doing everything right, and they’re still falling behind. Countries all over the world are investing billions in infrastructure, education, health care, and their workforce to out-compete American businesses and workers.”

The Ohio Democratic Party released a statement after Ryan’s primary win:

“Congratulations to Tim Ryan for winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate. Tim understands that all work has dignity, and he has spent his career fighting for a fair shot for Ohio workers. As Ohio’s next U.S. Senator, Tim will keep working alongside Sherrod Brown to level the playing field and invest in our state so that we can out-compete China and create more opportunities for working families in every corner of our state—a far cry from any of the unaccountable and out of touch millionaires vying for the GOP nomination in this race. The stakes of this election could not be higher, and we look forward to doing all we can to flip this seat and send a second pro-worker champion to the Senate.”

Ryan faces the winner of the GOP primary in the November general election.

