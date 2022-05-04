Driver dies after being shot multiple times in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old Cleveland man died Tuesday after exchanging gunfire with another driver, said Cleveland police.

Officers said the victim was travelling westbound on St. Clair Avenue in a sedan around 5 p.m. shooting a gun from his car when he struck another car traveling in the opposite direction, hitting the car of a female driver and shattering her back window.

Cleveland police said the 48-year-old woman suffered bruising to her back. She was transported by EMS to Euclid Hospital.

The driver of the sedan then flipped around on St. Clair Avenue and turned onto London Road.

According to witnesses, there was than an exchange of gunfire between the driver of the sedan and a dark colored SUV.

Both vehicles then turned westbound onto Euclid Avenue.

The driver of the sedan, who had been shot multiple times according to police, lost control of his car and crashed into a pole in the 17000 block of London Road.

Police said he was pronounced dead at University Hospitals.

The driver of the dark colored SUV then fled the scene westbound on Euclid Avenue.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 216-25CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5000.00 may be available.

