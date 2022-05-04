Garfield Heights K-9 Arlo dies after serving department nearly all of his 10 years

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights Police was saddened to announce K-9 Arlo died on April 29, less than three months after he retired from duty on Feb. 11 after serving the department for nearly all of his 10 years.

Arlo was a dual-purpose police K-9 trained in patrol and narcotics who served the citizens of Garfield Heights from Dec. 14, 2012 until his retirement.

Garfield Heights Police shared this story about their beloved partner with paws:

“K-9 Arlo worked his successful career faithfully alongside his partner, Deputy Chief Merchant. K-9 Arlo was responsible for over a hundred arrests from his deployments for tracking, building searches, narcotics detection, and evidence recovery. He was active in the community regarding public relation events at schools, ward meetings, and other public events. K-9 Arlo was known for his photo taken when he was sworn in, when he placed his paw upon the Bible to be sworn in. This photo went viral and is still a popular meme. This photo also landed on the cover of a book called ‘K-9s in the courtroom.’ K-9 Arlo loved coming to work and being with his coworkers as they worked together to get the bad guys off the streets.

K-9 Arlo will be missed by all who knew him. Rest in Peace K-9 Arlo, you served your community well.”

Garfield Heights Police K-9 Arlo (Garfield Heights Police)

Back in February, Deputy Chief Dale Merchant said the time has caught up to Arlo, and even though “his mind says he can do it, but his body is telling him he can’t.”

“He has gotten to an age which he is sporting his dad bod, and he barks at dog walkers to get off his lawn,” Merchant joked when Arlo retired. “He still greatly enjoys coming to work and being around all of you but, his contribution to the dept is now limited to being a therapy dog. With the addition of K-9 Echo and K-9 Kreed, I believe it is time for K-9 Arlo to stay home and guard the couch.”

Arlo was born in the Czech Republic on July 26, 2011, and graduated from Von der Haus Gill Academy in Wapakoneta with Merchant in Dec. 2012.

Thanks Arlo and Merchant’s community outreach, donations to the K-9 program enabled Garfield Heights to purchase the last five police working dogs at no cost to the city.

The city of Garfield Heights thanked Arlo for his service to the community and Merchant for being a K-9 handler with three different dogs (Reno, Major, and Arlo) for the past 23 years, which earned him the title of Master Trainer with the National Association of Professional Canine Handlers.

Click here to see K-9 Arlo’s Career Review.

Garfield Heights K-9 Arlo retires from duty at 10 years old (Garfield Heights Police)

