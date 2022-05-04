2 Strong 4 Bullies
J.D. Vance wins Ohio GOP primary for Senate

Author of "Hillbilly Elegy" JD Vance announces his Senate bid at Middletown Tube Works in his...
Author of "Hillbilly Elegy" JD Vance announces his Senate bid at Middletown Tube Works in his hometown on July 1, 2021.(Phil Didion/The Enquirer)
By Jeff Slawson and Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Associated Press has declared J.D. Vance the winner in the GOP primary for Senate.

Senator Rob Portman announced last year that he would not be running for reelection, leading to an intense battle to be named as the Republican candidate for Senate in the November election. A crowded field, Vance defeated Josh Mandel, Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Jane Timken, Mark Pukita, Neil Patel and Bill Graham.

Vance was the sole candidate to receive President Trump’s coveted endorsement in the race. Vance, author of “Hillbilly Elegy”, led the polls heading into the primary. Vance saw a double-digit polling jump following the Trump endorsement, securing it following months of courting the former President. Vance has repeatedly embraced Trump’s rhetoric, saying he hopes for stronger protection at the border with a desire to “protect conservative values”. Vance grew up in Middletown, Ohio, served in the Iraq War, and attended The Ohio State University.

Vance faces Democratic Primary winner Tim Ryan in the general election in November.

