2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Kent State dedicates bronze markers to students wounded from May 4, 1970 shooting

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Many were moved to tears hearing Kent State Alumni Dean Kahler remembering May 4, 1970 when he was shot by Ohio National Guard.

“I’m still here. 52 years later, I’m still here,” he said to a standing ovation.

Kent State University held a special dedication ceremony Tuesday for the nine students who were wounded that day. Four students were killed when members of Ohio National Guard fired into a crowd of demonstrators.

Tuesday, the university placed nine bronze markers in locations where the shootings took place. Each marker was placed based off research and personal accounts of how far the students were from the Guard.

Hundreds lined up in the rain to see the markers and pay respects.

Kent State holds dedication ceremony for May 4, 1970. Nine bronze markers were placed on...
Kent State holds dedication ceremony for May 4, 1970. Nine bronze markers were placed on campus to honor the students wounded that day. Four students were killed.(WOIO-TV)

“I’m emotional seeing this day because it’s been a long time coming, reflecting on the events of that day when I was almost killed and I tell you, I’m just so lucky to be alive,” said Kahler.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
A 53-year-old man was airlifted to MetroHealth Medical Center after he crashed his Dodge...
Single-vehicle crash closes road for hours in North Ridgeville Sunday

Latest News

Kent State dedicates bronze markers to students wounded from May 4, 1970 shooting
Kent State dedicates bronze markers to students wounded from May 4, 1970 shooting
Riverside High School
Riverside Local Schools’ $5.37 million bond levy to construct new 6-12 grade complex fails
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 5/3/2022
19 News helps woman living without a toilet in West Side apartment
19 News helps woman living without a toilet in West Side apartment