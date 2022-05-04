Kent State dedicates bronze markers to students wounded from May 4, 1970 shooting

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - Many were moved to tears hearing Kent State Alumni Dean Kahler remembering May 4, 1970 when he was shot by Ohio National Guard.

“I’m still here. 52 years later, I’m still here,” he said to a standing ovation.

Kent State University held a special dedication ceremony Tuesday for the nine students who were wounded that day. Four students were killed when members of Ohio National Guard fired into a crowd of demonstrators.

Tuesday, the university placed nine bronze markers in locations where the shootings took place. Each marker was placed based off research and personal accounts of how far the students were from the Guard.

Hundreds lined up in the rain to see the markers and pay respects.

“I’m emotional seeing this day because it’s been a long time coming, reflecting on the events of that day when I was almost killed and I tell you, I’m just so lucky to be alive,” said Kahler.

