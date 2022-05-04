Mother and son among 3 Ohio residents charged with storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kimberly and Colton Wargo of Westlake have been arrested for allegedly storming the US Capitol during the January insurrection in 2021. Justin Michael Smith, 20, was also arrested in connection to the insurrection.

In all three cases, they have been charged with knowingly entering a restricted area, and violent entry, and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. The US Capitol is considered a restricted building with access being a privilege.

Kimberly (55) and Colton (26) Wargo

According to federal documents, the FBI became aware in May of 2021 that Kimberly and Colton Wargo were spotted inside the Capitol on January 6, with Google pinging their cellphones within the Capitol on that day.

CCTV footage showed the Wargos entering the Capitol at 2:20p on January 6, 2021, less than ten minutes after the Capitol was first breached. Colton was seen wearing a white t-shirt with a cartoon image of President Donald Trump, Kimberly was wearing an American Flag shirt and a jacket.

From 2:20p to 2:52p, the Wargos were seen walking around various places in the Capitol including the Rotunda, towards the Senate and House offices and Statuary Hall before joining a mob leading out of the house gallery. They exited the Capitol after almost 30 minutes inside.

In May of 2021, both Kimberly and Colton confirmed to the FBI that they were in the Capitol, saying they only left when being yelled at by a tactical team.

Justin Michael Smith (20)

In March of 2021, federal officials became aware of images showing Justin Michael Smith in the Capitol during the January 6 riots. Google was able to confirm that Smith’s cellphone was inside the Capitol at that time.

Using CCTV footage, Facebook photos, Reddit posts, and YouTube clips, the FBI was able to positively identify Smith, who was wearing a hoodie and waving a flag that said “TRUMP 2020: The Sequel”.

The FBI also spoke with multiple witnesses, with one witness saying that he heard Smith brag about entering the Capitol at a meeting of their political group.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.