Nan Whaley wins Democratic Primary for Ohio Governor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nan Whaley won the Democratic Primary in her bid to become the first woman to become Ohio’s governor, according to the Associated Press.

Whaley, the former mayor of Dayton, defeated former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.

Ohio Democratic Party chairperson Elizabeth Walters released a statement on Whaley’s primary election win:

“Nan Whaley is the leader Ohio deserves with a proven track record of leading Ohio through its toughest times and helping our state come out stronger on the other side. Tonight, she makes history as the first woman to secure the gubernatorial nomination of a major political party in Ohio, cementing a strong and diverse ticket of candidates ready to show Ohio voters we’re on their side. Mayor Whaley provides a stark contrast to the corruption, incompetence and waste we’ve seen from Mike DeWine and his Republican cronies. Mayor Whaley is the candidate Ohio needs to create jobs, clean up corruption and put Ohio back on the right track,”

She will face the incumbent Mike DeWine in the general election on Nov. 1.

