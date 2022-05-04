Northeast Ohio Weather: Clouds dominate today and chilly temperatures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The system that gave our area a round of severe storms yesterday continues to track east this morning. Widespread low cloud cover in its wake and a chilly air mass. A north wind will not help matters. All of these factors will only allow temperatures to rise into the 50s for a high. A few leftover showers around this morning and areas of drizzle. This cloud cover will be stubborn to break up. We do think some clearing will take place tonight. Many temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight as the wind goes light. The next system arrives by Friday. We have scattered showers in the forecast at this time.

