Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wins Republican Primary

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wins the Republican Primary in his bid for a second term in Columbus, according to the Associated Press who called the race at 8:16 p.m.

Governor DeWine defeated former Congressman Jim Renacci and farmer Joe Blystone. DeWine looks to become the sixth Governor out of the last seven to win a second term.

The general election will be held on Nov. 1, 2022.

