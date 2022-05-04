2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine wins Republican Primary

FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during the announcement on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in...
FILE - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during the announcement on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Newark, Ohio, that Intel will invest $20 billion to build two computer chip factories on a 1,000-acre site in Licking County, Ohio, just east of Columbus.(AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
By Jeff Slawson and Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine wins the Republican Primary in his bid for a second term in Columbus, according to the Associated Press who called the race at 8:16 p.m.

Governor DeWine defeated former Congressman Jim Renacci and farmer Joe Blystone. DeWine looks to become the sixth Governor out of the last seven to win a second term.

The general election will be held on Nov. 1, 2022.

