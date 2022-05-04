2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Parking deck collapses onto underground garage at Parma apartment complex

Partial garage collapse in Parma
Partial garage collapse in Parma(Source: Parma Fire Department Facebook)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma firefighters responded overnight partial structure collapse of a Laurent Road apartment complex parking garage.

According to investigators, the top level of the parking deck collapsed onto the underground level of the garage.

A large portion of the parking deck can be seen resting on top of a car in video shared by the Parma Fire Department.

No injuries were reported. All residents and firefighters have been accounted for, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Representative Shontel Brown wins congressional democratic nomination in a landslide victory
Representative Shontel Brown wins congressional democratic nomination in a landslide victory
Apolina Asumani was killed by a hit and run driver Saturday, April 23, 2022.
911 calls reveal Cleveland Police took more than half an hour to respond to scene of a dying 5-year-old hit by car
911 calls reveal Cleveland Police took more than half an hour to respond to scene of a dying...
911 calls reveal Cleveland Police took more than half an hour to respond to scene of hit and run
Representative Shontel Brown defeated former State Senator Nina Turner in the rematch for...
Representative Shontel Brown wins congressional democratic nomination in a landslide victory