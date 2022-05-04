Parking deck collapses onto underground garage at Parma apartment complex
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma firefighters responded overnight partial structure collapse of a Laurent Road apartment complex parking garage.
According to investigators, the top level of the parking deck collapsed onto the underground level of the garage.
A large portion of the parking deck can be seen resting on top of a car in video shared by the Parma Fire Department.
No injuries were reported. All residents and firefighters have been accounted for, according to officials.
