Parking deck collapses onto underground garage at Parma apartment complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma firefighters responded overnight partial structure collapse of a Laurent Road apartment complex parking garage.

According to investigators, the top level of the parking deck collapsed onto the underground level of the garage.

A large portion of the parking deck can be seen resting on top of a car in video shared by the Parma Fire Department.

No injuries were reported. All residents and firefighters have been accounted for, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

