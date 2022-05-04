Representative Shontel Brown wins congressional democratic nomination in a landslide victory

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Representative Shontel Brown defeated former State Senator Nina Turner in the rematch for Ohio’s 11th district congressional seat.

A couple of hundred people came out to her watch party Tuesday tonight on East 40th Street including Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

Representative Brown beat Turner by a landslide this time finishing up with more than 66% of the votes to Brown’s 34%.

The battle between Brown and Turner has been pretty heated. The race drew national attention because of how contentious it was.

Many people viewed it as a war between the democratic party with Brown being the establishment candidate supported by President Biden and Turner being more progressive garnering the support of Senator Bernie Sanders.

This is the second time Brown defeated Turner in a primary after winning a special election against Turner to fill Representative Marcia Fudge’s seat.

19 News spoke with Representative Brown about how victory felt.

”I’m feeling relieved I’m grateful, glory to the Lord, praising the Lord for another victory,” said Brown. “A big victory, grateful that the people recognized that it’s results that win these elections and I’ve been working really hard to deliver results for them.”

The general election will be held on November 8th but the 11th district voters are largely made up of Democrats, so Brown is almost guaranteed to take the seat in November.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.