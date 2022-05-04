Riverside Local Schools’ $5.37 million bond levy to construct new 6-12 grade complex fails

PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Unofficial election results show Lake and Geauga county voters rejected Issue 1 for the $5.37 million bond levy that would have increased taxes over 37 years to allow Riverside Local Schools to raise $147,725,000 to construct a new 6-12 grade complex.

The complex would consist of a middle school for sixth to eighth graders and a high school for ninth to twelfth graders with shared spaces on the current Riverside Campus property.

In Lake County, 8,551 residents (76.04%) voted against the bond issue and 2,695 residents (23.96%) voted for the bond issue, according to unofficial results.

In Geauga County, 40 residents voted against the bond issue and seven residents voted for the bond issue, unofficial results show.

Bond levies pay off the principal and interest on the bonds issued for construction activities with a specified term and amount.

Funds from this bond levy would have been restricted to new construction, renovations, additions to school facilities, and improvements.

Riverside Local Schools clarified that funds could not have been used for District operational costs such as instructional materials, salaries, or benefits.

If it had been passed, Issue 1 would have cost taxpayers $15.66 per month per $100,000 appraised valuation annually.

Riverside Local Schools described Issue 1 as such:

“The proposed bond levy is a result of more than eight years of effort by the District’s Facilities Committee – consisting of community members, parents, board members, administrators, and staff – who were tasked with creating a long-term visionary plan to solve issues of aging buildings and poor infrastructure. The District’s facilities were assessed by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission (OFCC) free of charge, and its recommendation in both 2008 and 2013 was to replace all of the school buildings due to poor conditions – with the exception of LaMuth Middle School.

After the OFCC assessment, The Facilities Committee created a three-phase Facilities Plan, which was approved by the Board of Education in February of 2016.

Phase I of the Facilities Plan has already been completed thanks to the community passing a 1.92-mill bond levy in 2016, which allowed the District to construct and open two new elementary schools (Parkside, Riverview) in the fall of 2019. Phase I also allowed the District to decommission four of its oldest elementary schools: Hadden, Hale Road, Leroy, and Madison Avenue.

Phase II ( Current Phase ) - construct a new 6-12 Complex, consisting of a 6-8 Middle School and a 9-12 High School with shared spaces, on the current Riverside Campus property.

Phase III - Renovate and repurpose LaMuth Middle School into an elementary school.

At the conclusion of Phase III, the district would re-evaluate district enrollment and consider the closure of Melridge Elementary and/or Buckeye Elementary.”

The main opposition group to Issue 1, Riverside School District Concerned Taxpayers, mailed flyers throughout the community stating the school board was not unanimous on its decision to bring this issue to the voters with two out of the five members voting against the bond issue, citing the current economy, inflation, and supply chain as a few reasons.

