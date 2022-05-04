2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect wanted for intentionally setting car on fire in Euclid (surveillance video)

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Fire Department is hoping the public can help identify an arsonist who was caught on camera setting a parked car on fire.

Investigators shared video to social media that shows the suspect approach a vehicle in a driveway on Fullerwood Drive near East 272nd Street before the person pours liquid on the car and sets it on fire.

Anyone with information about the arson is asked to call Euclid fire investigators at 216-289-8425.

