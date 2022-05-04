2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tuesday saw third lowest primary voter turnout in Ohio since 1986

Only years lower were 2014 and 2002.
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election. Ohio had its third lowest voter...
Voters in Lucas County, Ohio during the May 3 Primary Election. Ohio had its third lowest voter turnout for a primary since 1986.(wtvg)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio has chosen who will go head-to-head on the November ballot, but the number of voters that came out for the spring primary was the third lowest since 1986.

According to Ohio Secretary of State, who overseas all state elections, the unofficial voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary was 20.64%.

Meaning of nearly 8 million registered voters in Ohio, only 1.6 million voted in person or by absentee.

The online records from the Sec. of State only go back to 1986 and there has been only two years worse than 2022, and that was May 6, 2014 with 16.95% and May 7, 2002 with 19.4%.

Primary years, where voters are choosing who will run for president always have better turnout than non-presidential years.

For example in 2016 when voters were trying to decide if it should be Ohio Gov. John Kasich or Donald Trump for Republicans or Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders for Democrats, 43.66% pf registered voters turned in a ballot.

In 2008 Democrats were deciding between Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, and Republicans John McCain and Mike Huckabee.

That year saw the highest turnout in an even year primary since 1986 with 46.04%.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Representative Shontel Brown defeated former State Senator Nina Turner in the rematch for...
Representative Shontel Brown wins congressional democratic nomination in a landslide victory
19 News 11-11:30 p.m.
Representative Shontel Brown wins congressional democratic nomination in a landslide victory
Riverside High School
Riverside Local Schools’ $5.37 million bond levy to construct new 6-12 grade complex fails
Author of "Hillbilly Elegy" JD Vance announces his Senate bid at Middletown Tube Works in his...
J.D. Vance wins Ohio GOP primary for Senate