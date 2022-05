CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The manager of Cleveland’s Walnut Wednesday event canceled the event for May 4 due to weather.

This was the first Walnut Wednesday scheduled for the season.

Every Wednesday through Sept. 7, food trucks gather at East 12th and Walnut Avenue in downtown during the lunch hour.

There is also live music, trivia and prizes.

