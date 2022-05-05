2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

13-year-old boy reported missing from Wayne County home

Manuel Kauffman
Manuel Kauffman(Source: Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing.

Manuel Kauffman went missing from his home located north of Wooster, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen boy was last seen wearing a red hooded-sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white shoes.

Anybody with information about Kauffman’s location can contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 330-264-3333.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Man robs bank in Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood
Euclid gas station
Man shot dead overnight at Euclid gas station, police say
Xavier A. Booker (Source: Parma police)
Parma man reported missing, found safe in Mentor
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say