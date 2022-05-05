13-year-old boy reported missing from Wayne County home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing.

Manuel Kauffman went missing from his home located north of Wooster, according to the sheriff’s office.

The teen boy was last seen wearing a red hooded-sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and white shoes.

Anybody with information about Kauffman’s location can contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 330-264-3333.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.