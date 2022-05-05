2 Strong 4 Bullies
4 daycare workers charged after giving children melatonin, officials say

Four daycare workers in Tennessee are facing charges after police say they gave young children...
Four daycare workers in Tennessee are facing charges after police say they gave young children melatonin without their parents' consent.(SCSO)
By Joe Wenzel and Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
INDIAN MOUND, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Four daycare workers in Tennessee are facing charges after police say they gave young children melatonin without their parents’ consent.

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received reports March 25 of children receiving melatonin at Mimi’s Daycare in Indian Mound, about 70 miles northwest of Nashville.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office arrested the following four people:

  • 45-year-old Jamie Clark, charged with child abuse/neglect, contributing to delinquency of a minor, tampering with evidence, and criminal violations
  • 21-year-old Kristin Clark, charged with child abuse/neglect, contributing to delinquency of a minor, and criminal violations
  • 22-year-old Jordan Darnell, charged with child abuse/neglect, contributing to delinquency of a minor, tampering with evidence, and criminal violations
  • 21-year-old Ethan Pulley, charged with tampering with evidence

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident and said Mimi’s Daycare has been investigated for other complaints as well, but they did not elaborate.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

