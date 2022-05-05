2 Strong 4 Bullies
46 guns seized, multiple drug cases initiated during 3-day crime crackdown in Cleveland

FILE - Cleveland police car
FILE - Cleveland police car(Vic Gideon)
By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol and authorities in Cleveland collaborated in an initiative targeting neighborhoods that are experiencing increased crime rates.

The special effort was conducted from April 20 to April 22 in Cleveland’s Fourth and Fifth districts based on the number of calls for violent crimes police and troopers have received from that area.

During the three-day period, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said 46 illegal firearms were seized, four stolen vehicles were recovered, and 13 felony drug cases were initiated.

“Similar to other enforcement details in Youngstown and Columbus, this Cleveland imitative was incredibly successful, with the confiscation of illegally-possessed weapons, illegal drugs, and stolen vehicles,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.

