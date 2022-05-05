Akron theft and identity fraud suspect made several withdrawals from victim’s bank accounts, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police confirmed a theft and identity fraud suspect made several withdrawals from the victim’s bank accounts, resulting in the loss of a significant amount of money, and detectives need help identifying them.

The crimes happened between April 20-25, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by Akron Police:

If you recognize the suspect or have any information on this crime, call Akron Police Det. R. Bassett at 330-375-2600; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Callers can stay anonymous.

Reference case #22-053109 with your tips.

Call 911 if you see the suspect, but do not approach them.

