Cleveland Division of Fire chief to announce retirement on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The chief for the Cleveland Division of Fire is set to officially announce his retirement on Thursday.

The announcement from Chief Angelo Calvillo will come at 11 a.m. from the Western Reserve Fire Museum and Education Center on Carnegie Avenue in Cleveland.

In April, 19 News reporter Caitlin McCarthy first revealed the current chief’s plan to step down from his position, which he has held since his appointment in 2015.

The city of Cleveland has not publicly released plans for Calvillo’s replacement.

“I believe there will be an interim chief for some time and then there will actually be an examination for a fire chief,” Calvillo suggested during a recent city council meeting.

