Cleveland son shoots, kills mom, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested a 36-year-old man after he allegedly shot and killed his mother.

The shooting happened on Wednesday at their home in the 2400 block of W. 46th Street.

When officers arrived, they found the 57-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS transported her to MetroHealth Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The son told officers he was playing with the shotgun and it went off; however, another family member told officers he saw the son shoot his mom without any provocation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

