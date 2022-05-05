2 Strong 4 Bullies
Downtown Cleveland rebound continues in recent report

By Jeff Slawson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Downtown Cleveland Alliance released their 2021 annual report, which showed a significant return for foot traffic, officer workers and stores to the downtown area.

The DCA report concluded that foot traffic is at a 65% return to pre-pandemic levels, showing that people are coming back downtown following the heart of the pandemic. 12 black and minority owned small businesses also opened in 2021, helping increase the amount of shopping and commerce downtown.

The report also says that retail occupancy was at 87%, with office spaces being occupied at the highest rates in years. Overall occupancy is at 84.6% with the price per square foot rising to above $20.

For more information on the study, visit the link here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

