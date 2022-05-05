2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver strikes Cleveland sanitation worker

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland sanitation worker was struck by a SUV in the city’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the accident happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Memphis Avenue.

The driver of the SUV slammed into the sanitation truck while the worker was loading garbage, said officials.

Sanitation worker injured((Source: WOIO))

EMS transported the man to a local hospital, but his name and condition have not been released at this time.

Cleveland police said the accident remains under investigation.

19 News has also reached out to Cleveland city officials for a comment.

