Elyria 15-year-old teen missing since April 30

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria Police are asking the community to help find 15-year-old Courtland Jackson, who has been missing since April 30.

Jackson was last seen in the 1800 block of Middle Avenue wearing bleached blue jeans, blue and orange shoes, and a gray sweatshirt, according to police.

Police said Jackson ran away, and anyone found harboring Jackson will be criminally charged.

Call Det. Wise at 440-326-1212 or jwise@cityofelyria.org if you see Jackson or have any information.

Reference case #22-10911 with your tips.

Courtland Jackson (Elyria Police)

