2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Man robs bank in Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:45 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a bank robbery in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood.

The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the First National Bank of Pennsylvania located in the 11000 block of Clifton Blvd.

According to witnesses, the suspect was armed, but there were no injuries.

The suspect, only described as a white man, was last seen walking on Clifton Blvd. with a duffel bag.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Euclid gas station
Man shot dead overnight at Euclid gas station, police say
Xavier A. Booker (Source: Parma police)
Parma man reported missing, found safe in Mentor
Logan Robertson (Source: Brunswick police)
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
Manuel Kauffman
13-year-old boy reported missing from Wayne County home