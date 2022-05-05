Man robs bank in Cleveland’s Edgewater neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a bank robbery in the city’s Edgewater neighborhood.

The robbery happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at the First National Bank of Pennsylvania located in the 11000 block of Clifton Blvd.

According to witnesses, the suspect was armed, but there were no injuries.

The suspect, only described as a white man, was last seen walking on Clifton Blvd. with a duffel bag.

