Man shot dead overnight at Euclid gas station, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homicide investigators were called to a Euclid gas station early Thursday morning for a deadly shooting.

According to Euclid police, the shooting occurred at the Sunoco gas station on East 222nd Street north of I-90 at Miller Avenue.

The fatal shooting victim was identified by police as a Cleveland man who was in his late 20s.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Euclid police are expected to release more information as it becomes available.

