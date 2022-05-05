2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man shot dead overnight at Euclid gas station, police say

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Homicide investigators were called to a Euclid gas station early Thursday morning for a deadly shooting.

According to Euclid police, the shooting occurred at the Sunoco gas station on East 222nd Street north of I-90 at Miller Avenue.

The fatal shooting victim was identified by police as a Cleveland man who was in his late 20s.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

Euclid police are expected to release more information as it becomes available.

