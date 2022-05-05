Missing 24-year-old Parma man last seen April 26

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find 24-year-old Xavier A. Booker who was reported missing on May 3, but last seen the evening of April 26.

Booker was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 175 lbs., with brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red AND1 basketball shorts, white ankle socks. red Nike flip-flops, and had a blue carry-on type suitcase with him, according to police.

Call Det. Scott Faulisi at 440-887-7323 if you see Booker or know where he may be.

Xavier A. Booker (Parma Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.