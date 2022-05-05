2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Missing 24-year-old Parma man last seen April 26

Xavier A. Booker
Xavier A. Booker(Parma Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma Police asked the community to help find 24-year-old Xavier A. Booker who was reported missing on May 3, but last seen the evening of April 26.

Booker was described by police as 5′10″ tall, 175 lbs., with brown hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red AND1 basketball shorts, white ankle socks. red Nike flip-flops, and had a blue carry-on type suitcase with him, according to police.

Call Det. Scott Faulisi at 440-887-7323 if you see Booker or know where he may be.

Xavier A. Booker
Xavier A. Booker(Parma Police)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Apolina Asumani was killed by a hit and run driver Saturday, April 23, 2022.
19 Investigates finds Cleveland Police took more than a half-hour to arrive on scene after deadly hit-and-run of child
19 Investigates finds Cleveland Police took more than a half-hour to arrive on scene after...
19 Investigates finds Cleveland Police took more than a half-hour to arrive
Police urge caution after reports of mail theft in Bath Township
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say
18-year-old Brunswick man murders girlfriend, police say