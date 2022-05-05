Northeast Ohio weather: Very wet ending to the work week; still on track for a major warm up next week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Our big weather story through the first half of your Saturday will be rain.

Scattered showers will move in after sunset tonight, and rain will continue off and on through Friday, Friday night, and into Saturday.

It won’t rain constantly during that window; there will be breaks in the rain.

Unfortunately though, the overall theme of the next few days will be damp!

Friday night, you may even hear a little thunder, but we are not forecasting severe weather.

Rain will finally subside Saturday afternoon, paving the way for a beautiful ending to the weekend, and a lovely Mother’s Day.

Temperatures will remain below normal for the next several days.

The 19 First Alert Weather team is forecasting highs around 60 degrees Friday, highs in the mid 50s on Saturday, and highs in the low 60s on Sunday.

Temperatures will finally return to more seasonable levels by early next week.

Speaking of next week, the weather will be absolutely stunning from Sunday through next Friday.

Temperatures will soar into the 70s Tuesday through Friday.

