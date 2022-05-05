2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Soaking rain begins tonight through Friday night

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 1:45 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure is located in southeast Kansas this morning. The system tracks across southern Ohio Friday night. The end result for our area will be a nasty weather situation starting tonight. Clouds will be on the increase today. A lake breeze keeps you much cooler near the shore. Rain develops this evening. Rain in the area tomorrow and Friday night. This will end as some drizzle Saturday morning. Because the system is tracking south of Cleveland, look for a consistent east to northeast wind. This will keep temperatures cooler than normal. Temperatures Saturday will not get out of the 50s. It’ll be rather blustery as well. Over one inch of rain will be common for a storm total when all is said and done.

