Ohio’s COVID numbers go up for 5th straight week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio’s COVID-19 numbers have increased for a fifth straight week and the new Omicron “stealth” variant is to blame.

Ohio now only reports numbers once a week because case levels had dropped so low, after records were set in early and mid-January.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) have tracked community spread with a per capita type number.

The case rate per 100,000 people over a two week span is an indicator of low or high spread.

Ohio hit its lowest per capita number of 41.3 case per 100,000 people on April 7, but it has gone up now for a fifth straight week.

The CDC considers any state or county with more than 100 cases per 100,000 as an area of high spread, a mark Ohio hit last week.

Ohio’s case rate per 100,000 residents :

April 4 41.3 cases

April 14 56.6 cases

April 21 81.5 cases

April 28 111.7 cases

May 5 146.9 cases

Even with the increase Ohio is in a much better situation than it was just a couple months ago.

The highest cases rate ever for the state was back on Jan. 20, when it hit 2,155.

It was Jan. 3 Ohio had its single highest day of new cases during the pandemic with 32,530.

For perspective, Ohio reported today 11,013 cases in the past week.

