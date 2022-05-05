OJ Simpson shares thoughts on Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield situation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns have been trying to trade quarterback Baker Mayfield since the acquisition of Deshaun Watson, but some believe Cleveland should keep him temporarily, including O.J. Simpson.

“Juice” suggested that the Cleveland Browns keep Mayfield in case Watson faces a suspension at the start of the 2022 season.

“If I’m the Cleveland Browns, I’m keeping Baker until Deshaun Watson arrives,” Simpson said in a video he posted to Twitter.

Watson reported in mid-April to the team’s voluntary offseason workout program, but Mayfield did not.

