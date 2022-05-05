2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parents are frustrated after North Olmsted School levy fails

By Syeda Abbas
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Laina Cohen is the mother of a 3-year-old.

The child is in the process of being evaluated in order to get into the preschool program at North Olmsted Schools.

Tuesday night the majority of votes were against the school district’s levy.

That means more cuts for the school district.

For Cohen, this means her son will be impacted, here’s how.

“I mean there’s a myriad of ways they’re already shutting down schools, the school that’s in our development was already shut down,” she said.

Cohen says the district will not have enough funds to operate in the 2023 and 2024 school years.

We reached out to Superintendent David J. Brand for his side of the story to get more on what’s going on.

He sent 19 News the following statement:

“We will also regroup with the board, administration, and supporters and work to find the best path forward.”

But this leaves Cohen and other parents with a lot of questions.

“Is he even going to get an education at this point,” Cohen added.

Brand has also said the following:

“With these results, we will have to enact an additional $1 million in reductions for the next school year.”

These were not the words Cohen was hoping to hear.

But Cohen wants to let all the parents know that she will not be giving up anytime soon.

“We just we have to keep fighting we have to keep informing our fellow community members,” she said.

