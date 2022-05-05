2 Strong 4 Bullies
US Transportation Secretary highlights infrastructure law’s impact during Cleveland visit

By Chris Anderson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United States Secretary Pete Buttigieg traveled to Cleveland on Thursday to highlight the importance of a bipartisan infrastructure law for Northeast Ohio.

According to the White House, the bipartisan law will create jobs, repair roads and bridges, and reduce emissions in the Cleveland area and across the country.

Secretary Buttigieg was joined by Ohio Rep. Shontel Brown to tour a Greater Cleveland Regional Transportation Association transit hub in downtown Cleveland.

