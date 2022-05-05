2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

What does the Fed hiking interest rates mean to you?

The Federal Reserve announced raises to interest rates as inflation continues to rise.
The Federal Reserve announced raises to interest rates as inflation continues to rise.
By Jeff Slawson
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Federal Reserve is looking to combat inflation by boosting interest rates.

According to CBS News, the Fed announced a half a percentage point raise on interest rates to try and put down demand on goods and services.

CBS says that “Every 0.25% increase equates to an extra $25 a year in interest for $10,000 in debt. So a 50 basis point increase will translate into an extra $50 of interest for every $10,000 in debt. However, economists don’t expect the Fed to stop raising rates after Wednesday’s announcement. Economists are forecasting the Federal Reserve will direct another 50 basis point increase in June, with additional increases to follow later in 2022. By year-end, the federal funds rate could reach 2% or higher, according to LendingTree Senior Economic Analyst Jacob Channel. That implies a rate increase of about 1.5% from current levels, which means consumers could pay $150 in additional interest for every $10,000 in debt”.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Shooting scene on Forestdale Avenue
2 boys shot near Cleveland apartment complex
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter
Cleveland firefighter arrested, charged with voluntary manslaughter

Latest News

Gas prices in Cleveland out paced the national average in the past week. Diesel prices took a...
Gas prices in Northeast Ohio rise faster than national average
Gas prices in Cleveland have gone up by about ten cents in the past three days.
Gas prices rising faster in Northeast Ohio than the national average
For the first time in months, fewer homes sold in Ohio in March, when compared to the same...
After months of a blazing hot housing market, Ohio sees a bit of a cooling off in March
19 News' Harry Boomer celebrated 50 years in broadcasting recently.
19 News veteran reporter Harry Boomer to be inducted by NATAS for 50+ years as journalist