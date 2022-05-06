11-year-old Green girl missing since May 5

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said they need the community to help find 11-year-old Hailey Tacchio who went missing after leaving her home upset around 6 p.m. on May 5.

Tacchio was described as 5′4″ tall, approximately 107 pounds, with long brown hair, and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with “Aeropostale” on the front, a red tank top, blue shorts, and white tennis shoes.

The detective bureau and patrol deputies looked for her after her mother called the sheriff’s office, but she has yet to be found, SCSO said.

Hailey Tacchio (Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

