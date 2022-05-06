3 children removed from Euclid home for safety after ‘suspicious death’ of 4-year-old boy

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are calling the death of a 4-year-old boy “suspicious.”

Police responded to the Parkside Gardens apartment complex on East 260th Street just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday to investigate the child’s death.

Family members identified the boy as Musiah Wadud.

A specific cause of death has not been publicly identified, but there have not been any arrests made.

Police said three children, who are 10 years old or younger, were removed from the apartment for their safety.

Cuyahoga County’s medical examiner and the Department of Child and Family Services are working with Euclid police to continue the investigation.

