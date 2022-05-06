$5,000 reward for tips on who fatally slashed 55-year-old woman’s neck in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a 55-year-old woman was found dead after being slashed in the neck, and Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to her killer.

The victim was found in the 1030 block of Linn Drive at approximately 1:12 p.m. on May 5 and pronounced dead when officers and EMS arrived, according to police.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified her as Mary Perotti, and said the address she was found is an abandoned apartment building.

Police said officers found her car and property near the place she was found.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said she resided in Chesterland.

Members of the Homicide Unit went to the scene to investigate along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, who found the victim suffered “a large gash to the neck,” police described.

A person of interest has not been identified, according to police.

Call investigators at 216-623-5464 or Crime Stoppers at 216-25-CRIME and reference case #2022-123734 with any information on this homicide.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.