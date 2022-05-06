2 Strong 4 Bullies
9-year-old found dead near his home’s shed

A community in Pennsylvania is devastated after a 9-year-old boy was found dead Wednesday. (Source: WPXI/CNN)
By WPXI staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (WPXI) - A community is devastated after a 9-year-old boy was found dead Wednesday.

No one has yet been charged in the death of Azuree Charles, but the county’s district attorney confirms there is a person of interest, although she won’t specify who or what their relationship is to the child.

In the meantime, on Thursday afternoon, police picked up Azuree’s father. They had a warrant out for Jean Charles for a simple assault and child endangerment case from November.

He is accused of punching his son in the eye, causing bruising. He was denied bail.

“We are unified in solving this homicide, and I really cannot stress that enough,” said Nicole Ziccarelli, the Westmoreland County district attorney.

As the investigation presses on, officers spent the day canvassing the neighborhood.

On Thursday night, hundreds in the East Ken Manor community came to remember Azuree.

“He was honestly a super nice person, and I can’t believe someone would do that to him,” said his friend, Azalynn Lookhart.

Just days prior to Azuree’s death, “we used to ride bikes together and we used to play together,” said his friend, Zariyah Carter.

The news also hit Azuree’s third-grade teacher especially hard.

“He was the most innocent, sweet, kind and caring child that I have ever met,” Brian Heidenreich said.

People said under no circumstance should they have to hold a vigil for a child in the first place.

“You never have to hurt a child, I don’t care who you are. There are safe places for these kids. Look at this, this is our future. We have to love them, no matter what!” neighbor Tasha Williams said.

Copyright 2022 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

