ATV driver nearly crashes into cruiser before approaching sheriff with loaded gun, Trumbull County officials say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office said, “an ATV driver chose the wrong time to illegally operate an ATV” after driving recklessly and nearly crashing into the sheriff’s unmarked police cruiser before walking towards the sheriff with a loaded gun.

The incident happened on May 4 on East Market Street in Warren, according to TCSO.

The sheriff took immediate action and followed the suspect behind the BP gas station, TCSO stated.

TCSO said the suspect was forced to dismount the ATV since they had nowhere to go.

The suspect turned and started walking toward the sheriff with a loaded firearm, according to TCSO.

TCSO said the sheriff disarmed and apprehended the suspect who is in custody at the Trumbull County Jail facing multiple charges.

“Another fine example of keeping the streets of Trumbull County and our Community Safe,” the sheriff’s office said.

