Cleveland Cooks: Brandied melted bananas from The Spot in Mentor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Breakfast is where it’s at lately on Cleveland Cooks.

So many restaurants are taking the most important meal of the day to the next level, and serving it well past midday.

The Spot on Lakeshore in Mentor is a breakfast and lunch establishment in Lake County.

Chef Zack Bond shared his recipe and method for making brandied melted bananas. It’s an addictive item from the “On Toast” portion of their menu.

Brandy melted bananas

1 banana, sliced 1/2″ thick

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

4 tablespoons light brown sugar

2 oz. E&J brandy

Mascarpone

8 oz. mascarpone

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon sugar

1.5 oz. roasted cashews

1 piece marbled rye bread toasted

In a 7″ sauté pan, bring butter to a froth (not browned). Add bananas and sugar. Cook the pair until the sugar melts completely. Add the brandy and reduce to nape sauce. Serve over the marble rye toast. Finish with piped mascarpone (room temperature) and roasted, salted cashews.

